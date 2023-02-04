University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team found their way back to the winning path on Homecoming Day at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon, beating Morehead State University 58-46.
The victory improved USI's record to 10-13 overall and 4-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Saturday's win also moved USI into a tie for seventh in the OVC standings. Morehead State's record dropped to 9-14 overall and 5-7 in OVC play, good for a fifth-place tie in the OVC standings.
Southern Indiana had three players finish in double figures. Vannessa Shafford posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was her 18th game scoring 10 or more and her sixth game with 10 or more rebounds. Hannah Haithcock recorded 18 points with 13 coming in the second half. She also grabbed eight boards. Meredith Raley tallied a dozen with nine points coming in the final frame.
Next up, the Screaming Eagles will hop on the bus Thursday for a 5 p.m. road game at Tennessee Tech University. Thursday will be the first meeting between USI and Tennessee Tech.
USI women get back in the win column, beating Morehead State.
