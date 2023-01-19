 Skip to main content
USI Women get back in the win column behind Haithcock's career night

The USI women's basketball team snapped a two-game tailspin, riding a career-high 31 points from senior forward Hannah Haithcock to earn a hard-fought 73-60 victory against Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Thursday night.
 
Haithcock surpassed her previous career-high of 25 points, which she set earlier this season on December 31 at Eastern Illinois University. Thursday's game was the third time this season that Haithcock set a new career mark. Haithcock became the seventh different Ohio Valley Conference player to tally 30 or more points in a game this season and put forth the ninth overall 30-point performance from an OVC player. Plus, Haithcock became the first USI player to score 30 or more in a game since current assistant coach Emma DeHart posted 39 points at Rockhurst University on February 6, 2021.
 
With the win, USI's record improved to 9-9 this season and 3-4 in OVC play. The win was Southern Indiana's third road victory this season. For Lindenwood, the Lions' record dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-7 in OVC action.
 
The Screaming Eagles will continue the road swing Saturday at 1 p.m. when USI takes on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

