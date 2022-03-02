 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

USI Women Land Seven Post-Season Award Winners

  • Updated
  • 0

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball had seven players recognized with post-season honors by the Great Lakes Valley Conference Wednesday afternoon in the release of the league's All-Conference teams.

Junior guard Addy Blackwell junior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio) and sophomore forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) were each named second-team All-GLVC, while fifth-year senior guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) and senior forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) were named third-team All-GLVC.

Additionally, freshman guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) was named to the GLVC's All-Freshman team, while fifth-year senior guard Ashley Hunter (Flossmoor, Illinois) was recognized as USI's nominee for the James R. Spalding GLVC Sportsmanship Award.

Wednesday's All-GLVC honor is the third for DeHart, who was named first-team All-GLVC a year ago after collecting second-team All-League honors in 2019-20. Haithcock was named second-team All-GLVC for the second straight season after earning GLVC All-Freshmen honors in 2019-20, while Blackwell, Raley and Brown are earning All-GLVC honors for the first time in their careers.

The All-GLVC announcement comes as USI gets set to take on Southwest Baptist University in the quarterfinals of the GLVC Championship Tournament Thursday at noon at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois.

USI (22-4, 16-2 GLVC) is the top seed in this weekend's tournament, while the Bearcats enter the weekend as the No. 8 seed. Other quarterfinal matchups include the No. 2 seed, Drury University, taking on the No. 7 seed, Rockhurst University, Thursday at 2:30 p.m.; the No. 4 seed, Truman State University, versus the No. 5 seed, Lewis University, Friday at noon; and the No. 3 seed, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, against the No. 6 seed, the University of Illinois Springfield, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The GLVC Tournament semifinals are Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m., with the winner of the USI-Southwest Baptist game slated to take on the winner of the Truman-Lewis game at noon. The winner of the Drury-Rockhurst game takes on the winner of the Missouri-St. Louis-Illinois Springfield game Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while the GLVC championship will be contested Sunday at 1 p.m.

