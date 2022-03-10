USI Women Look to Make Most of Second Chance in the Second Season

While they fell short of their goal of winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament, the Southern Indiana women still have everything they want still in front of them, as they enter Division 2 basketball's big dance for the final time tomorrow.
"Our mindset is to take it one game at a time," says Southern Indiana sophomore forward Meredith Raley. "Win that first one and worry about the second one."
"We want to win," says Southern Indiana junior forward Hannah Haithcock. "We're ready to play. We're ready to compete."
For some teams, those are tired cliches, but for the USI Women's basketball team, they're words to live by. The Screaming Eagles followed that gameplan for a 23-and-5 record and the GLVC regular season conference title. Not even a semifinal setback to Lewis this past weekend in the GLVC tournament could take the glow off it.
"Throughout the years, we've had outstanding teams," says Southern Indiana head coach Rick Stein. "Great teams that have gone to NCAA's
that haven't had a chance to cut a net down. That's really hard to do. Especially winning that regular season one it's so grueling, night in and night out."
"We've never let anyone down," says Raley. "We stayed together, pulled together when things weren't going the way we wanted them to. We conquered what we needed to."
"We are close with a lot of chemistry," says Haithcock. "We're very bonded and we know each other really well on the court. And when one person's down, we know what to do to pick them up."
Head coach Rick Stein's squad has been the definition of an ensemble cast, with not one player on this experienced squad rates in the top 15 in the conference in scoring or rebounding, despite the play of standouts seniors like Ashley Hunter, Emma DeHart and Addy Blackwell, as well as juniors Hannah Haithcock. In fact, the Screaming Eagles can also look to their bench for a double digit scorer like Gibson Southern alum Merdith Raley.
"Veteran play goes a long way, no question about it," says Stein. "Our leadership's been great. Talent doesn't hurt either. We've got a talented bunch. Probably one of the deepest teams I've had in a while. Depth matters. We have 16 outstanding players and 16 outstanding people."
"Any time anyone comes off the bench when I come out",says Raley, "I know that they're going to pick up where we left off and keep that energy up on defense and execute on offense."
"We have a great chemistry and a great bonding and great coaches," says Haithcock. "Overall, it's a really great family atmosphere going here and we're having fun and we're ready to keep going."
And that team concept has gotten USI to the promised land, as they enter the Division 2 NCAA tournament at 5th seed in the always rugged Midwest regional in Ashland Ohio. Their first round opponent is a tough team from Walsh.
"Walsh is extremely good," says Stein. "They've got the player of the year in their league in Sha Carter. She's that good. They've beat some really good teams throughout the year. That's a tough conference over there."
"They have one of the best field goal percentages in the Country," says Raley. "They're shooting at almost 50 percent from the floor. So our defense is going to be really important."
"We're good enough," says Stein. "We know we can compete there. We know we can win, but we've got to be us. It's about USI basketball. Doing what we do. Playing how we know how to play. If we try to veer from that, then we're going to struggle and it's not going to look very pretty over there."