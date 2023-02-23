 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

USI Women's postseason tournaments go up in smoke

  • 0
USI Blows Late Lead, Falls to SW Baptist

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball team was officially eliminated from qualifying for their first-ever appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament falling to Tennessee Tech University in their Screaming Eagles Arean season finale 78-57.
 
Vanessa Shafford led the way for USI with 21 points and 11 rebounds, earning her fifth double-double this season.
 

The loss drops USI's record to 11-17 overall and 5-12 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Tennessee Tech improves to 18-9 this season and 12-5 in the OVC.
 
The Screaming Eagles will conclude the 2022-23 regular season Saturday at Tennessee State University at 1 p.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you