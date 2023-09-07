USI Women's soccer breaks through the win column

The University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team finally broke through the the win column in 2023, as a solid effort on both sides of the pitch delivered a 2-0 shutout victory against Austin Peay State University.
In capturing their first win of the 2023 season, the Screaming Eagles improved to 1-5-1 this season. Austin Peay dropped to 2-4-1 on the campaign.
The match began with a nice pace and flow as both sides battled to control possession. Austin Peay had a few solid attacks into USI's defensive box, but the Screaming Eagles' defense halted the Governors.
Midway in the first half after a USI corner kick, Southern Indiana generated a pair of shooting opportunities that Austin Peay turned away. Right before the 28-minute mark, sophomore midfielder Peyton Murphy and freshman forward Pilar Torres each had shot attempts stopped by the Governors. Torres had three shots in the first 45 minutes.
In the 39th minute, freshman midfielder Grace Bamber and freshman midfielder Kerigan Kivisto connected on a well-executed give-and-go play that Bamber put away into the net for her first career goal. USI took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
After some back-and-forth play to begin the second stanza, Austin Peay looked to tie the match. Just over 10 minutes into the second half, the Governors had back-to-back shot attempts. USI's defense stepped up to block one while sophomore keeper Anna Markland (Hoover, Alabama) saved the other. In the 74th minute, Markland picked up another save, and the defense blocked another shot on a pair of attempts by Austin Peay.
Southern Indiana doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 81st minute when Torres took a defender one-on-one and finished inside the near post for her second goal of the season. USI maintained control the rest of the way for the win.
USI tallied 11 shots with five on goal, while the Governors totaled five shots with two on target. Besides the goal scored, Torres led Southern Indiana with four shots and two on goal. Senior midfielders Paige Vanek and Avery Schone also posted a shot on goal. Markland finished with the two saves.
Southern Indiana concludes its homestand with Youth Soccer Day at Strassweg Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Northern Illinois University.
