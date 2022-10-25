USI women's soccer clinches OVC tournament bid

With the 2-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday, the University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team will now head into the Ohio Valley Conference tournament with a shot at the conference championship.
In their first year at division one, the Screaming Eagles finished 5-7-4 (1-5-2 in conference) on the season.
"It was rocky. After last season in the GLVC, not having as much wins and not scoring as much was really mentally challenging on a lot of us" said Taylor Hall, forward for USI women's soccer. "I think going through that adversity made us the team we are today."
"We had a lot of ups and downs to say the least" said Morgan Beyer, forward for USI women's soccer. "A lot hasn't gone our way but the game we needed to go our way did last night and we did it as a team."
Through the ups and downs, the team held opponents to 12 goals all season. Its a testament to how strong their back line is as those 12 goals allowed was a new school record.
"It's the least in program history. If you would of told me three months from now that we would only give up 12 goals in our first year at D1, I would take that in a heartbeat" said Eric Schoenstein, head coach for USI women's soccer. "Our defense hasn't gotten enough credit for how well they've done. They've been tremendous, that's been our strength and we will continue to focus on that."
USI finished tied for 7th in conference but UT-Martin holds the head-to-head meaning USI will hold the eight seed in the tournament. They will take on former GLVC rival Lindenwood. In their match this season, the teams finished in a 1-1 draw.
"We match up pretty evenly with them" says Schoenstein. "Obviously in the regular season we tied them 1-1. We were up 1-0 and then they tied it, but its a very evenly matched two teams."
Kickoff between USI and Lindenwood is Friday at 4 p.m.