USI Women's Soccer picks up first Division I win

"They were so proud of us and were like you're the first win for our program so I think everyone was very excited about what's to come for the future of the University," says Defender Mia Rose Daly.
Back in February of this year, it was announced southern Indiana would now be home to not one, but two Division I programs. The Ohio Valley Conference announced that the University of Southern Indiana would be joining the conference making the school officially Division I beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
"I was excited. The program's been on an upswing for the last four or five years. We are really excited to get another opportunity, another challenge and that's what we've viewed it as, as a challenge," says Head Coach Eric Schoenstein. "We've done a nice job in the GLVC the last five years and when they said we were going D1, I said great!"
Being the first sport this year to kick off, the Screaming Eagles Women's Soccer team got their first taste of D1 competition when they played in three exhibition games, winning one and tying twice. It not only got them ready for the season ahead but gave them the confidence they needed to compete at this level.
"I think the three exhibition games were really good for us," says Daly. "Getting the first goal against Missouri-Kansas City I think gave us a huge confidence boost that we can compete at this level."
They took that confidence and rode it into their first official game on the road against North Dakota last Thursday but dropped the game 1-to-0. But losing by one to a tough North Dakota squad was all the team needed as they were able to pick up their first win and goal when they took down Winona State two nights later, by the same score of 1-to-0.
"It was exciting. I was so happy for the team," says Schoenstein. "They earned it, they deserved to come out with some success. We wanted to come away with that split, we thought we played well against North Dakota on Thursday. So I was excited when they got that first win, it was well earned."
"Awesome! I don't know if I was really expecting it," says Midfielder Peyton Murphy, the goal scorer in the win. "But as soon as it went in the goal I just turned around, I started screaming and jumping on my teammates. It was a really good feeling."
It was the first of hopefully many wins for the Women's Soccer program and the University. The love and support was felt as the team was honored and proud that they were the ones to accomplish this feat.
"I felt like we were standing on a pedestal after that," says Murphy. "Because again now we are in the history books, we were that one team that finally did it, and I think we are all very proud of ourselves."
"It was tremendous, the showing of love from the University was incredible," says Schoenstein. "I mean before we hit the bus my phone was blowing up with congratulations, well done, we are so proud of you, so the University's been behind us 100%. They've showed us their support, been there for us for everything we needed, so it's been a tremendous experience these first three weeks and the kids feel the love they're getting from the University."