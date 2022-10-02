USI women's soccer settles for tie with SIU-Edwardsville

University of Southern Indiana Women's Soccer ended their Sunday trip to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 0-0 draw and a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, leaving it all on the field. SIUE entered the day as the OVC standings leader.
The Screaming Eagles' (3-5-3, 0-3-1 OVC) defense was tested early, as the SIUE Cougars (4-4-3, 3-0-1 OVC) strung multiple attacks together. SIUE took five shots in the opening 12 minutes, but USI's defense stepped up to block two of the shots. The Screaming Eagles' defense also won multiple corner kicks out of the air, heading the ball back up the field.
Midway through the first half, USI flipped field position and started to build momentum in the attacking third. In the 25th minute, junior forward Morgan Beyer (Rossford, Ohio) found the ball at her feet, made a turn, and sprinted forward on the break. Beyer attempted a shot toward the far post that spun wide left, but freshman forward Payton Seymour (Louisville, Kentucky) met the shot on the backend. She also took a chance at the goal but sent it wide.
In the 28th minute of the first half, USI was awarded a penalty kick. Freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) placed the penalty on target, but it was saved by SIUE's junior goalkeeper Taylor Spiller. A minute later, Murphy took another chance at the goal that was once again saved by Spiller.
The match remained scoreless at the break. In the first half, USI took five shots with four on goal, while SIUE tallied nine shots and three on goal. Both squads took three corner kicks.
In the 49th minute to start the second half, the Screaming Eagles won a corner kick with a header by Beyer that missed just above the crossbar. The Cougars' junior forward Lily Schnieders took a shot in the 57th minute that went right at USI's senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan), her fourth save of the match at the time. Etienne came up with another big save a minute later to keep the match scoreless.
In the 75th minute, USI's defense battled through some chaotic moments in the box. An initial shot by SIUE was tipped by Etienne and banged off the crossbar, staying in play. The Cougars remained on the attack with three ensuing attempts in the next minute, but the Screaming Eagles' defense came through with a couple more blocks before clearing the ball away. USI's last good attempt to break the 0-0 tie was taken by sophomore midfielder Maggie Duggan (Defiance, Missouri) at the top of the box in the final minutes but was saved by Spiller of SIUE, leading to a scoreless final.
USI recorded six shots on goal out of nine total attempts, while SIUE had eight on goal out of 19 total shots. Corners kicks favored USI 6-4.
Etienne made eight saves in the match, solidifying herself into fourth on USI's all-time saves list with 278 career saves.
Offensively, the Screaming Eagles were led by Murphy, Beyer, and freshman defender Charli Grafton with two shots. Duggan and junior midfielder Avery Schone each registered a shot on target.
"I couldn't be prouder and more excited about the effort today and this team," Head Coach Eric Schoenstein said. "There's no doubt in my mind that our team can compete with the top of the Ohio Valley Conference. The heart and effort the team has shown in the last two matches have been outstanding, and we're excited to keep moving forward this season."
The Screaming Eagles will return home at Strassweg Field on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Chicago State University.