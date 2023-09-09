USI women's volleyball falls to Bradley

The University of Southern Indiana volleyball team ended an impressive weekend with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss (25-21, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23, 18-16) to Bradley University in the finale of the USI Invitational at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon.
Junior setter Carly Sobieralski and junior middle hitter Paris Downing were two of the seven members who were named to the USI Invitational All-Tournament Team.
A slow start from the Eagles cost them the opening frame, 25-21. The Braves went up 6-4 before a short 3-0 run sparked by kills from sophomore middle hitter Bianca Anderson and senior outside/right side hitter Abby Bednar gave USI their only lead of the set. Bradley quickly retaliated and nabbed an 8-1 run that put the Eagles in a six-point deficit. Down 23-17, USI was able to cut the Bradley lead to just three after scoring four-straight points off a kill and ace from senior outside hitter Leah Anderson, but it was not enough as the Braves handled the game in the end. Both sides had 40 or more attempts but it was Bradley who won the kills competition, earning 15 kills compared to USI's 11 kills.
The Eagles took control of the game early and tamed the Braves in a 25-22 second-set victory. USI kicked off the frame with an 8-1 surge that began with a Downing kill and ended with a kill from junior outside hitter Abby Weber. The Eagles held a seven-point advantage until Bradley returned fire and scored six of the next seven points to make it a 12-10 game. USI was able to regain a larger lead after three kills from three different Eagles and an ace from Bednar that made it 19-14. The Braves pushed back with a 4-0 stint until USI's offense stole the show and tacked on four kills and an ace to tie the match at one apiece.
Bradley's immaculate run cost USI the third set, dropping 25-18. The Braves started with a 4-0 run and would later hold a 15-12 lead. Despite earning eight kills in their first 12 points, USI could not stop Bradley as the Braves put on an 8-0 stint that nearly doubled up the Eagles, 23-12. However, USI battled back with six straight points with the help of Bradley's four offensive miscues. Even after a late comeback, the Eagles could not close out the miracle as the Braves took a 2-1 match lead. For the second time in the match, Bradley put up 15 kills with a match-low four errors while USI had a match-low nine kills. This was the only match of the tournament to make it past the third set.
Seven kills from Bednar highlight the 25-23 fourth-set win for USI as the Eagles knot up the match at two apiece. It was a close game until USI put up a 7-0 sequence that had a kill from Weber and a kill and ace from Bednar to make it 17-13. Bradley would not go down without a fight as the Braves battled back within one by scoring seven of the next 11 points. Back-to-back kills from Leah Anderson and another kill by Bednar extended the lead before the Braves retaliated with a 3-0 run of their own. Bednar's seventh kill was the dagger that handed Bradley the loss and sent the Eagles to their first fifth set this season. USI put up a better offensive attack after earning a match-high 13 kills in comparison to Bradley's match-low 10 kills.
It was total mayhem in the fifth set as both sides traded punches until Bradley came out on top over USI, 18-16. The Eagles held a 4-3 lead after a pair of Bednar kills. The Braves returned the favor with a 3-0 run before USI added three straight points to regain the 7-6 advantage. After 11 lead changes and 13 ties, Bradley nabbed the victory in extra time to go undefeated in the tournament. USI was nearly flawless on the offensive end, earning nine kills with just two errors.
Bednar posted her third career 20-kill match after totaling a season-high and team-leading 20 kills and four aces to pair with 16 digs. Leah Anderson put up three aces and four blocks while Downing added four blocks of her own. Junior middle blocker Lauren O'Neill came into the match late but produced three blocks. Sobieralski proved her worth with match-highs of 38 assists and 23 digs, good enough for her fourth double-double and her first 20+ dig night of the season. Sophomore libero/defensive specialist Keira Moore and Weber were the other two Eagles to have double-digit kills with 18 and 16 digs, respectively.
As a team, USI totaled 54 kills, 48 assists, and nine aces with a season-high 84 digs and nine blocks. Bradley ended the night with 69 kills, 62 assists, and eight aces to go with 97 digs and 11 blocks.
Joining Sobieralski and Downing on the USI Invitational All-Tournament Team roster includes Camille Johnson (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Ellie Garrett (Jacksonville State University), Jasmine Green (Bradley), Dru Kuck (Bradley), and Karagan Coggin (Bradley) as voted on by participating teams' coaches.
The Eagles conclude the non-conference slate on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana when USI takes on IUPUI at 5 p.m.. The two squads met last year in exhibition play where the Jaguars took home the unofficial 3-2 win.