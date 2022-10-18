Voice of the Tennessee Titans visits Evansville Quarterback Club

On Monday, the Evansville Quarterback Club hosted Mike Keith, the longtime radio voice for the Tennessee Titans.
This was his 20th year speaking to the Quarterback Club and talked about a multitude of things from college football and recruiting, to how NFL players train and prepare for games. Members enjoyed a meal and were able to ask Keith questions after he spoke.
"You know the oldest Quarterback Club in America, we talk college football, we talk NIL, it's one of my favorite hours of the year to get to talk to these men and women," says Mike Keith. "They were so nice to invite me when I first was getting started and they've kept inviting me so I'm thrilled to be here."
The club meets on Mondays and has multiple speakers from all walks of football come and talk about the game.