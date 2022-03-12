 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WWE Star Big E Says he Broke his Neck on 'Smackdown'

  • Updated
  • 0
WWE star Big E says he broke his neck on 'Smackdown'

Big E wore a neck brace in a hospital bed in Birmingham Saturday.

 Ettore "Big E" Ewen/Instagram

WWE star Big E said Saturday he was recovering from what he called a broken neck, suffered during the live WWE Smackdown show in Alabama the previous night.

Wearing a neck brace on a hospital bed in Birmingham, the wrestler whose real name is Ettore Ewen tweeted in a video his C1 and C6 vertebrae were both fractured, but he had "some really good news ... all things considered."

He said he suffered no displacement of the spine nor spinal cord or ligament damage and did not need surgery.

"And a pro tip: if you're going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

"They've been great, everyone here at UAB (Hospital) has been great. But for real, it's meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, texted me. I know I sound like a broken record but I feel very grateful and I'm going to be alright."

On Friday night, in another Twitter video in which he also wore a neck brace, Big E reported he was able to move his fingers and his strength "feels fine" but he was told his neck was broken.

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and messages," he said Friday night.

"It's very heartwarming.... I'm gonna be all right. I'll be good. Don't worry."

The injury occurred during belly-to-belly suplex at ringside when Big E landed on his head, according to published reports and video posted on social media.

Big E was a defensive lineman for the University of Iowa, according to WWE.com. The 36-year-old wrestler from Florida won the WWE championship in September.

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

