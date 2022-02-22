Suspect in Webster County Officer-Involved Shooting Out of Jail on Bond

The Kentucky State Police has released new information on an officer-involved shooting that happened in Webster County.

As we previously reported, KSP said that 32-year-old Nathan Cranfield of Henderson was shot at the beginning of February after taking out a gun during a welfare check being conducted in Providence by Police Chief Todd Jones.

According to KSP, Chief Jones fired his agency-issued weapon, hitting Cranfield once.

On Tuesday, KSP said that Cranfield had been released from the hospital in Indiana, and that he had been extradited to Kentucky where he was charged with 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment.

Jail records show Cranfield was booked into the Webster County Jail on Feb. 18 on a $10,000 10% Deposit Bond. The jail says he was released on Tuesday.

No further information has been released at this time, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

KSP says it's continuing its investigation.