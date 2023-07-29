The winning numbers for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
PERRY                 SALINE                WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The winning numbers for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn

The current Mega Millions jackpot of $910 million would have a lump-sum value of $464.2 million.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — The winning numbers for Friday’s $940 million Mega Millions jackpot – which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history – have been drawn.

The numbers are 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold Mega Ball is 18.

If a ticket holder scores the grand prize, the holder will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth about $940 million, or a lump-sum payment estimated at $472.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

Friday’s jackpot would be the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

Friday’s drawing was the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

