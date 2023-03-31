Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.
Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
This photo was taken in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 31 by a local resident showing storm damage to Little Rock Fire Station 9 which was produced by a possible tornado.