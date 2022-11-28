Trial begins for Evansville woman linked to 2021 murder and rape case

The jury trial for 37 year old Heidi Carter of Evansville began today. The trial stems from a bizarre rape and murder incident dating back to 2021.
Carter is facing charges of rape and multiple counts of criminal confinement. Her original charge of murder was dropped.
Evansville police say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
According to investigators, Hammond came home to find his girlfriend Heidi in bed with the man and women. He then became enraged and allegedly hit both the male and female victims in the head with a baseball bat. That's when investigators say that Heidi Carter held the female victim at gunpoint, while Hammond sexually assaulted her.
14 jurors were selected at Carter's trial on Monday, followed by opening statements and key witness testimonies.
Among those who testified on day one of the trial were the female victim, who testified that Hammond killed the male victim with a belt. Another witness who took the stand was a woman who told police she entered Carter's home with her later that day, and eventually ended up accidentally sitting on the dead body of the male victim, who was allegedly rolled up inside a rug in Carter's home.
Heidi Carter has yet to take the stand. More testimonies are expected to continue throughout the week.
A verdict is expected to be delivered before the end of the week.