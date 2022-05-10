USI Softball gets set to NCAA regionals this week

The USI softball team continues to soar in the postseason, adding a tournament title to their GLVC regular season crown this past weekend, with much bigger prizes on the immediate horizon.
It wasn't easy, but Southern Indiana kept their appointment with destiny, knocking off Maryville, Lindenwood and then the University of Indianapolis at the conference tournament in East Peoria over the weekend, Led by pitcher Allie Goodin, who overcame a rocky performance in the tournament opener to shut down the number 3 team in the Nation, UIndy 1-0, earning not just another trophy, but the right to host the NCAA Midwest Regional later this week.
"Honestly, coming into Sunday I was a nervous, because I didn't my best game on Sunday", said Goodin, "but I knew that my defense was going to have my back and I knew that we we would pull through in the end. I did have nerves but knowing that my team can pick me up on defense and offense, it's just a great feeling."
"I was a little nervous", said University of Southern Indiana sophomore outfielder MacKenzie Bedrick, "but I knew that all of our defensive players had come to play and all of our offensive players were going to their job.
We really believe in AG pitching out there and we really believed in all the coaches."
"Knowing that we had two really, really tough games the last day," says University of Southern Indiana head coach Sue Kunkle. "Lindenwood and then Indy, two of the best teams in the conference. That was going to be a tough day for us, but found a way. We just kind of have the gas pedal down and we're just going."
The Screaming Eagles open regional tournament play Thursday afternoon at 2:30 at the Broadway Recreational Complex.