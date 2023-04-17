 Skip to main content
...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This
Afternoon...

Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon,
sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The
strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may
cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be
blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to
25 percent are present across the region. This combination of
winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather
concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Vanilla Ice to headline 4th Fest lineup in Madisonville

2023 Madisonville 4th Fest

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Madisonville has announced its musical lineup for the 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

The three-day music festival will take place at Madisonville City Park on June 30th, July 1st, and 2nd.  

The headline act will be on Saturday, July 1st, with Vanilla Ice, joined by C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, and DJ Shay.

On Friday, June 30th, Clay Walker will take the stage on Country Night, with Coffey Anderson and the 101st Airborne Rock Band.

Praise In The Park will happen on Sunday, July 2nd, with Matthew West on stage, along with Anne Wilson and Ben Fuller.

The three-day event will be free. The festival will also feature food truck, kids activities, and a beer garden on Friday and Saturday nights.  Gates and activities will start at 3PM, with the concerts starting every night at 5PM.

Plus, on the 4th of July, there will be a fireworks display following the end of the Madisonville Miners game at the City Park.

Details on times, parking, and shuttle information will be provided leading up to the event.

