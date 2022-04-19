11 years ago today; multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail seen across Tri-State

Do you remember what happened on this date back in 2011? Well, eleven years ago today, the Tri-State experienced a strong bow echo –a strong line of storms which resembles an archer's bow– which raced across the region. The bow echo resulted in many parts of the Tri-State experiencing tornadoes, downbursts, strong winds, and small hail. While the entirety of the Tri-State experienced strong winds and wind damage, the highest concentration of severe weather was packed into our Illinois counties: Wabash, White, and Gallatin counties (National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky, n.d.-a, p. page, 1).
Before diving into what happened, it might help in your recall of the event by remembering what a "bow echo" is. A bow echo isn't really a type of storm like a hurricane, tornado, or blizzard. A bow echo is just a strong line of thunderstorms which appear to take on the shape of an archer's bow when viewed from radar (Figure 1). They're not common but they're also not rare. We typically see a few bow echoes a year whenever we have severe weather move across the Tri-State. What was significant about this one, is just how severe it was. Most bow echoes just produce strong and damaging winds, but this one produced exceptionally stronger winds paired along with hail and tornadoes.
The strongest wind gusts occurred in our viewing area's western most counties in Illinois (Figure 2). Wind gusts were in excess of 90mph in White, Hamilton, Saline, and Gallatin counties. Reports of snapped telephone poles and hail also accompanied the storms out in Illinois. The damaging wind gusts reached as far east as the Evansville airport where a wind gust of 76mph was reported (National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky, n.d.-a, p. page, 1). For perspective, a category 1 hurricane has winds at the weakest of 74mph.
Tornadoes were also common along this bow echo. In the Tri-State there was an EF-2 outside of Carmi IL, an EF-2 north of Mount Carmel IL, and an EF-1 in Allendale IL (National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky, n.d.-a, p. pages, 3–12). There were even six tornado reports in Dubois County IN (NOAA’s National Weather Service, 2011). It was a very active weather evening indeed for the Tri-State. Although severe, the event wasn't unprecedented as April is in the main window for severe weather to occur in the Tri-State from early Spring to early Summer.
Do you remember the bow echo rolling across the Tri-State eleven years ago today? Let us know what it was like in your neighborhood and share any photos with the weather team if you have them!
