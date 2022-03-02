 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

&&

Weather Alert

70s & Sunshine For Wednesday

70s & Sunshine Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock

 

TODAY: The rest of the week looks very comfortable. I think that most of us will see highs reach the upper 60s & 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: A front will pass through the region tonight and into early Thursday morning. Temperatures still have the possibility to stay in the low 40s heading into tomorrow morning with clear skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: Even with a small temperature dip in the forecast, we remain on the milder side for the rest of the week. Thursday's high should be right around the upper 50s. Our weekend features showers and storms. Some strong storms may even show up with those systems and we are also on guard for the potential for heavy rain.

