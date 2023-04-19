80s and a cold front bring about storms

Breezy southerly winds and an ample supply of sunshine made for an absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State; we hit an afternoon high temperature of 82° in Evansville, marking our warmest day in nearly a week! The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 78° around dinnertime to 69° at 10PM. The persistent southerly wind and some added cloud cover overnight will only allow temperatures to fall as far as the upper 50s and low 60s by early tomorrow - we will wake up to a morning low temperature of 59° in Evansville early Thursday.
The majority of our Thursday ahead is expected to be a dry one, however we are tracking the chance of showers, thunderstorms and the potential threat for Severe storms by the end of the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80° mark by our lunch hour before reaching back into the mid to low 80s a few hours later. Tomorrow’s anticipated high temperature of 84° will be our warmest in over two weeks! We will continue to see increasing cloud cover late tomorrow, afternoon and early evening as our next chance for rain inches ever closer.
An inbound cold front interacting with all of that warmth will fuel the chance for showers, thunderstorms, and even potentially strong to Severe storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. While our best chances for rainfall will likely hold off until Friday morning or afternoon, the best chance for stronger storms will occur while we sleep Thursday night and early Friday morning. Some of the storms that will arrive before sunrise Friday may produce strong wind gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph and small hail. The last of the rainfall is expected to exit the Tri-State Saturday afternoon - after seeing temperatures in the mid to low 80s on Thursday, we will only reach an afternoon high in the mid 60s on Friday in the mid to upper 50s by Saturday. We will wrap up the weekend ahead with the high temperature of just 56° on Sunday afternoon.