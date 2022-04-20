80s are in the forecast: why the warm-up, and is it unusual?

As we come out of this damp, dreary, and chilly stretch; we finally have some 80° temperatures on the horizon! It's a sign of the times for sure. We endure cold rainy days in the spring for weather just like this –but is this type of weather unusual for April, and what's causing it?
The average high temperature in mid-to-late April, is 70°. So with 80° –even 82°– in the forecast, temperatures would be about 10° above average. Which is warmer than usual, but not uncommon. Remember, average is just an average. It's really just a number we use to estimate where we should be at any time of year. In reality, we aren't really at the average temperature all that often.
We usually vary 2-10° above or below average throughout the year on any given day. Typically when we see temperatures that are 15-20° above or below average is when we begin to think of the weather as being unseasonably hot/cold. So, 80° at this point in April is not unusual.
If we go back in time and analyze the first 80° day from when records for Evansville began in 1897; the earliest 80° temperature that we've ever seen was March 4th (1983). The average first date of 80° temperatures is typically April 9th (Figure 1). Even with a historical perspective, these highs in the 80s are not that uncommon or unusual. The reason why it feels so much warmer than usual, is the fact that we've spent so much time lately below average.
You may not have realized it, but we've actually already reached the 80° point this spring. It just so happened to slip under the radar because it was on a random day that was already forecasted to be 78°. So we already knew it was going to be warm, we just didn't realize that the warmth during the day was a few degrees warmer and actually in the 80s.
Okay, okay –now that we know we can expect 80s in April, just what is causing the sudden warmth?
Currently, the reason why we've been seeing such chiller temperatures lately is the fact that we've had the jet stream orientated in such a way that has been funneling chillier air from the north right into the Tri-State (Figure 2). This has been happening almost continuously for the past few weeks. This weather pattern also favors rainier conditions which explains why we've seen rainy conditions pretty consistently lately.
By this weekend, we will have a high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, which will be funneling warmer air from the south over the Tri-State (Figure 3). This will be almost a full 180 turnaround. Warmer weather will be brought over the Tri-State, and with high pressure dominating, drier conditions are to be expected as well.
Our patience is being rewarded and warmer weather is on the way. We aren't expecting this pattern to stick around too long so be sure to head outdoors and enjoy the warmth this weekend!