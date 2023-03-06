A beautiful and warm start to the week

TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous Monday! Sunny skies will persist with a mixture of clouds. Highs will likely rise into the low to mid 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest, which will make it breezy at times. Get out and enjoy it!
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase as a cold front pushes through the Tri-state. It may be accompanied with light showers this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will shift out of the north, making temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: We should expect a pretty seasonal week ahead with quite a bit of cloud cover. Showers will increase later in the week with warming temperatures. The front bringing us the damp weather will likely bring the Tri-State a chilly weekend.