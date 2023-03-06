A beautiful and warm start to the week

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
morning to 34.3 feet this afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 35.1 feet Wednesday
morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Wednesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

A beautiful and warm start to the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunny & Warm start to the week
Griffin Glasscock

Sunny & Warm Monday

TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous Monday! Sunny skies will persist with a mixture of clouds. Highs will likely rise into the low to mid 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest, which will make it breezy at times. Get out and enjoy it!

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase as a cold front pushes through the Tri-state. It may be accompanied with light showers this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will shift out of the north, making temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: We should expect a pretty seasonal week ahead with quite a bit of cloud cover. Showers will increase later in the week with warming temperatures. The front bringing us the damp weather will likely bring the Tri-State a chilly weekend.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

