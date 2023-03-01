TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to our morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. As we watch our temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s, cloud cover will gradually increase. Our most southern half of the Tri-State is under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main timeframe will fall around 5PM-10PM Wednesday night.
A beautiful and warm Wednesday; late day storm chances
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
