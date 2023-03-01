 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A beautiful and warm Wednesday; late day storm chances

  • 0
Tracking scattered showers late day
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to our morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. As we watch our temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s, cloud cover will gradually increase. Our most southern half of the Tri-State is under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main timeframe will fall around 5PM-10PM Wednesday night.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you