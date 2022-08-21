A beautiful start to the new week ahead!

Today is noticeably more pleasant than yesterday. Temperatures are similar but humidity levels are down just a bit as a cold front moves through the region. Weather-wise this week will be very quiet. This only thing to mention is we'll start off with below average temperatures and slowly creep our way back to average conditions. Things will be dry all week long soon any outdoor plans are good to go.
TONIGHT: 66 (Mostly Clear)
Our shower chances today were associated with a cold front moving through the Tri-State today. While we didn't see much rain, we have observed a noticeable decrease in humidity levels. As a result, mostly clear conditions with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday evening are in store.
TOMORROW & TUESDAY: 85 (Mostly Sunny)
Tomorrow and Tuesday will be no nonsense days. They'll be also be almost carbon copies of each other. Both will feature temperatures in the morning in the mid 60s, then warming into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Both will have mostly sunny skies so be sure to spend some time outdoors to enjoy these conditions.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: 60s / upper-80s (Mostly Sunny)
Things will be a touch warmer as we head into the end of the week with temperatures beginning to rise in the upper 80s in the afternoon. It's not expected, but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw our first 90° temperatures in a while by this upcoming Thursday or Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: upper-60s / upper-80s (Mostly Sunny)
If you're not quite ready for summer to slip away, well temperatures and conditions will be right at average making it feel quite nice. Things will be dry so if you're already making plans for next weekend, you're in luck with this forecast!