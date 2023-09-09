A beautiful Sunday on tap

This next 7 days will be relatively unproblematic with only one day of rain chances and 7 days of nice cool fall-like weather. Whose ready to break out the pumpkin spice drinks and fall décor –if you haven't already!
TONIGHT:
63 & PARTLY CLEAR W/ PATCHY FOG
As things cool off tonight some patchy fog could develop especially in those low lying areas or open fields. Temperatures tonight will be in those low 60s.
TOMORROW:
83 & MOSTLY SUNNY
After some patchy morning fog, things will clear up and we'll have nice sunny skies with highs in the low 80s by the afternoon.
MONDAY:
61 / 84 & MOSTLY SUNNY
A great start to a new work week, chilly morning with a warm afternoon is going to have it feeling like early fall.
TUESDAY:
66 / 75 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and we will have some rain chances along with those clouds as a cold front moves through the region and brings about some cooler conditions.
MIDWEEK AND BEYOND:
50s / 70s & SUNNIER
After that initial cold front, the rest of the week will be downright perfect with chilly crisp mornings and mild afternoons. That's a trend that looks to stay here awhile without another significant cooldown or warmup expected in the foreseeable future.
