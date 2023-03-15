 Skip to main content
A bitterly cold start to Wednesday; mild & sunny afternoon

Freezing cold start to morning
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's going to be a freezing cold and frosty start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the teens and 20s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon will feel more like March, thankfully. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds will shift more out of the south helping our temperatures warm up!

