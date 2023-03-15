TODAY: It's going to be a freezing cold and frosty start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the teens and 20s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon will feel more like March, thankfully. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds will shift more out of the south helping our temperatures warm up!
A bitterly cold start to Wednesday; mild & sunny afternoon
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today