A bumpy Wednesday night

Our Tuesday across the Tri-State has been nothing short of absolutely stunning. After reaching high temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon under crystal clear skies, temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 50° around 7 o’clock to just 45° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out near 40° during the predawn hours on Wednesday. While conditions are expected to remain dry by the time we're waking up Wednesday morning, our skies aren't expected to be so clear.
Overcast conditions tomorrow morning will give way to scattered rain showers as early as late morning and early afternoon. The latest model data has the first of that rainfall reaching our westernmost communities just before our lunch hour tomorrow. Expect the rain to spread northeastwards through the remainder of our Wednesday afternoon giving way to a steady rain chance as we have into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb throughout the day tomorrow, eventually reaching 61° tomorrow evening. In fact, it will be that added warmth that will help fuel thunderstorm development as the cold front inches ever closer tomorrow night.
Strong to potentially Severe thunderstorms will reach our westernmost communities by 7PM. That line will gradually push eastward, reaching Evansville between 8 and 9 o'clock and Owensboro around 10PM. It looks as though the last of the storms will kick to our east by midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a threat for Severe weather tomorrow evening (primarily between 7PM and 12AM). While the primary threats will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and Isolated tornadic rotation will also be a possibility.