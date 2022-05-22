A chilly and cloudy start to the new work week ahead

After a week filled with severe weather, we fortunately aren't expecting any severe weather at the moment this week. That isn't to say we won't see any showers or storms as we will around the midweek but in general a quieter week ahead. Temperatures will either be at or below average this week. A pattern supporting a predominantly northerly wind most of the next week will allow temperatures to sit most days in the 70s.
TONIGHT: 54 (Mostly Cloudy)
Our northerly winds will continue to keep things feel unseasonably chilly with temperatures cooling down into the mid 50s.
MONDAY: 70 (Mostly Cloudy)
The dry trend continues with clouds persisting. Temperature will remain chilly as our northerly winds continue to suppress warming during the day.
TUESDAY: 57 / 79 (Mostly Cloudy)
We begin to se winds out of the southerly direction so temperatures will begin to rise –but only to about average. Cloud cover is stubborn but we could see a few breaks in the clouds.
WEDNESDAY: 67 / 79 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms Likely)
Showers and storms are all but likely as we head into Wednesday. Fortunately, as of now, we are not expecting a severe threat. Temperatures will remain near average.
LATE WEEK: 60s / 70s (Thursday is Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms but Friday is clear and Sunny)
The thick cloud cover and the chance for showers and storms continues into Thursday despite rain chances being a little lower. Temperatures will be on the cooler side Thursday. As we go towards Friday we can expect mild sunny conditions for the first time in awhile.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Starting Sunny then turning Cloudier)
Hazah! Saturday looks to be sunny and warm. This looks to be like the best day in the next seven days to spend time outside. Sunday will be just as warm however cloud cover hides the sun from view. Despite the clouds things will remain dry.