A Chilly Start Followed by a Sunny Mild and Breezy Afternoon

After an active severe weather day yesterday, fortunately the Tri-State was spared from any tornadoes; however, we did see plenty of strong wind damage in our Commonwealth communities. You may be pleased to hear that we are not expecting any severe weather or even soggy weather within the next seven days. The extent to which we will see any rain will only be in showery conditions either Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will even remain seasonable all week long.
All in all, a pretty "average" forecast in that temperatures and rain chances are near average for most of the next seven days. Some models are hinting at a late week warmup for next week as well which will be much welcomed.
TODAY: 62 (Sunny)
After yesterday's severe weather threat and muggy conditions for the past few days, even though it will be cooler, it will feel much more pleasant today. We'll have clear sunny skies with breezy conditions. The highs are only in the low 60s so to be comfortable outside you'd mostly just need a layer or wind breaker in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: 44 (Mostly Clear)
Clear skies stick with us as well as breezy conditions. We'll continue to see chilly conditions as clear skies let us cool off nicely overnight.
FRIDAY: 42 / 68 (Sunny w/ Increasing Clouds & Slight Chance of Showers)
Sunshine Friday morning will be short-lived as clouds are expected to roll in throughout the day. There could be a few showers sprinkled in, but definitely not a soaker of an afternoon by any means.
SATURDAY: 47 / 64 (Mostly Sunny)
Sunny skies return for a pretty pleasant Saturday afternoon. We'll see sunny clear skies just like Thursday with similar wind speeds and temperatures.
SUNDAY: 40 / 60 (Partly Sunny w/ Rain Showers Possible in Afternoon)
Easter Sunday looks to be on the chilly side with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be cloudy as you head out to Easter service and go on those egg hunts. Chances for a few rain showers come into the picture in the late afternoon and early evening, but if outdoor Easter plans are finished in the afternoon you should be alright.
NEXT WEEK: 30s / 50s & 60s (Partly Sunny to Mostly Sunny)
Looking at next week, fortunately we aren't tracking any severe weather or even a rainy period. Mostly what we can expect are sunny to partly sunny days with around average temperatures. It's about time we're at average!