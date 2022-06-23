A clear and pleasant Friday

Despite our heat, today has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous Thursday throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures peak in the low 90s for many of us earlier on, we'll see the mercury gradually drop from 87° around dinnertime to 78° by 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and northerly winds will help drive temperatures back down to the mid to upper 60s area-wide by early Friday morning.
As for Friday, you can expect much of the same - we will kick off the last day of our work week with a morning low temperature near 67° in Evansville under mainly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to surge back up into the upper 80s by our lunch hour before topping out near 91° a few hours later. While temperatures are expected to remain above average for this time of the year, the lack of humidity or make for a mild, yet comfortable end to the work week. Expect the mercury to continue to hover around 90° as tomorrow evening's commute gets underway before dipping to 77° by 10PM.