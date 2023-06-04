A clear sunny Monday ahead, but where will the blue skies be?

TONIGHT:
64 & MOSTLY CLEAR
As we cap off yet another hot afternoon and our first summer-like weekend of the season, we'll see decent overnight conditions tonight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the mid 60s region-wide.
TOMORROW:
89 & CLEAR BUT HAZY
We may not have a cloud in the sky tomorrow but we won't be seeing a lot of blue skies tomorrow. That's all due to the fact that wildfire smoke from eastern Canada is going to be funneled into the Tri-State tomorrow. We'll have poor air quality as well. Not due to the smoke, but due to Ozone air pollution. This will be a double whammy of compromised air clarity which means you might just want to limit your time outside. If the air quality won't keep you indoors, maybe the temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s may convince you otherwise. It will be a bit humid too so tomorrow is not looking the best for out door plans.
TUESDAY:
60 / 90 CLEAR BUT HAZY
We'll continue to see hazy clear skies, the only benefit really is the fact that our sunsets will be a bit more robust and colorful. It will be a bit hotter on Tuesday so be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you're spending any meaningful time outdoors.
WEDNESDAY:
66 / 83 & CLOUDIER W/ RAIN CHANCES
Good news for those tired of the heat, and all those thirsty plants and lawns. We have some rain chances, finally. They don't appear to be too impressive right now but any drop we can get would be much appreciated! This rain will also bring in some cooler weather and clearer air.
REST OF WEEK:
50s / 80s & SUNNY
As we finish off our first full week of June we'll be seeing much more comfortable conditions with temperatures only warming into the low 80s with lower humidity levels. I say, if you have outdoor plans, move them to later in the week if you can, you won't regret it!
