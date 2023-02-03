A colder Friday to be followed by a mild weekend!

Good morning everyone! Good morning everyone! Good morning everyone! No, that isn't a copy-and-paste error, I'm just excited that: It's Friday. Es Viernes. C'est Vendredi!
Now the weather won't be as nice as it was Wednesday, but I promise the delayed gratification will be worth it. The cold today will make this weekend feel that much nicer.
Temperatures Saturday will be mild enough that you won't want to immediately run back inside. Temperatures Sunday will be mild enough that you'll actually want to spend some time outside. And temperatures Monday will be mild enough that you'll want to stay outside for hours!
TODAY:
27 & SUNNY
It's Friday, but unfortunately Mother Nature didn't get the memo and brought us some weather that is much more reminiscent of a Monday.
Expect colder temperatures and breezier conditions today, but at least we will see abundant sunshine through the day. Because temperatures aren't expected to rise close to freezing, a lot of snow and ice that is in the shade will stick around into tomorrow. But since we'll see a lot of sunshine, we can still see a lot of thawing occur on any remaining ice and snow that's still on those sun-kissed roads and sidewalks.
TONIGHT:
18 & CLEAR
Conditions tonight won't be ideal but I mean it still is February so that is to be expected.
Now most snow and ice has melted throughout the Tri-State, but any thawing that does occur will re-freeze yet again so we have a threat for black ice again tonight into tomorrow morning.
SATURDAY:
45 W/ INCREASING CLOUDS
The first of many nice days ahead. We'll see the most sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds throughout the day but at least conditions will be milder and more comfortable.
SUNDAY:
35 / 51 & MOSTLY SUNNY
If you're wanting to plan a hike, go for a stroll, or spend at least some time outside this weekend do it Sunday! It will be sunny and much warmer with temperatures in the low 50s throughout most of the Tri-State. The fun doesn't end there as even warmer weather is on the way.
NEXT WORK WEEK:
40s / 50s W/ SUNNY & RAINY DAYS
No fair, even nicer weather is on the way as we head into the beginning of our upcoming work week. Now, something to keep in mind; despite the warmer weather next week we won't be so lucky with abundant sunshine. A few days next week do have elevated rain chances but as of right now they don't seem too elevated.