A cool Monday before mild weather takes over late week

What a beautiful morning, we have a few spots of low lying clouds and fog across the area, but other than that conditions are clear. It will be a great start to the week and one of the coolest mornings. Tomorrow will be a little cooler, BUT this afternoon will be the coolest. A gradual warming trend will have temperatures climbing a bit by week's end.
We have 5 days until the First day of Fall, 13 days until the first day of Fall Festival, and 43 until Halloween! So while it will finally be fall later this week, it'll feel more like it now more so than then. But Fall is a transition season and temperatures swings from warm to cool are expected.
TODAY:
78° & SUNNY
Once the early morning patchy fog and low lying clouds burn off later this afternoon, we'll be seeing a nice clear sunny skies.
This afternoon will be the coolest afternoon of the week, and therefore gets the designation of best day of the week to spend time outside.
With low winds too it would be a great day for lunch break outside or dinner on the patio. No need to worry about napkins getting blown around or dust and leaves blowing into your food.
THIS EVENING:
MID-70s & SUNNY
With sunny and mild conditions, this evening will be very comfortable and nice. Low humidity and mild temperatures means a walk after work or taking the dog out will feel very comfortable and nice.
TONIGHT:
53° & MOSTLY CLEAR
We will have northerly winds continue tonight, which means even cooler conditions can be expected overnight into tomorrow. But our winds will shift from northerly to southerly late tonight and into tomorrow. This means instead of cool Canadian air filtering into the Tri-State, it will be warm southern air filtering in.
TUESDAY:
82° & SUNNY
Because we'll have southerly winds develop tomorrow, we'll be warming up a bit more tomorrow compared to this afternoon. Widespread low 80s for our region will mean tomorrow will be almost exactly right at average for temperatures this time of year.
LATE WEEK:
↓60s / MID-80s & SUNNY
Multiple days with southerly winds means our late week will see warmer mornings and warmer afternoons.
The mornings will be warm enough that you may not need those sweaters or long sleeves and you can resume wearing those t-shirts and shorts all day long.
THIS WEEKEND:
↓60s / ↓80s & CLOUDIER
The first day of fall looks to be warmer than the last 2 weeks of summer, so while it's not going to feel quiet as much like fall it will still be nice weather nonetheless. We could see some more cloud cover which would keep things feeling a bit more comfortable and feeling cooler with the sun being shaded a bit even if temperatures aren't that much different.
We have 5 days until the First day of Fall, 13 days until the first day of Fall Festival, and 43 until Halloween! So while it will finally be fall later this week, it'll feel more like it now more so than then. But Fall is a transition season and temperatures swings from warm to cool are expected.
TODAY:
78° & SUNNY
Once the early morning patchy fog and low lying clouds burn off later this afternoon, we'll be seeing a nice clear sunny skies.
This afternoon will be the coolest afternoon of the week, and therefore gets the designation of best day of the week to spend time outside.
With low winds too it would be a great day for lunch break outside or dinner on the patio. No need to worry about napkins getting blown around or dust and leaves blowing into your food.
THIS EVENING:
MID-70s & SUNNY
With sunny and mild conditions, this evening will be very comfortable and nice. Low humidity and mild temperatures means a walk after work or taking the dog out will feel very comfortable and nice.
TONIGHT:
53° & MOSTLY CLEAR
We will have northerly winds continue tonight, which means even cooler conditions can be expected overnight into tomorrow. But our winds will shift from northerly to southerly late tonight and into tomorrow. This means instead of cool Canadian air filtering into the Tri-State, it will be warm southern air filtering in.
TUESDAY:
82° & SUNNY
Because we'll have southerly winds develop tomorrow, we'll be warming up a bit more tomorrow compared to this afternoon. Widespread low 80s for our region will mean tomorrow will be almost exactly right at average for temperatures this time of year.
LATE WEEK:
↓60s / MID-80s & SUNNY
Multiple days with southerly winds means our late week will see warmer mornings and warmer afternoons.
The mornings will be warm enough that you may not need those sweaters or long sleeves and you can resume wearing those t-shirts and shorts all day long.
THIS WEEKEND:
↓60s / ↓80s & CLOUDIER
The first day of fall looks to be warmer than the last 2 weeks of summer, so while it's not going to feel quiet as much like fall it will still be nice weather nonetheless. We could see some more cloud cover which would keep things feeling a bit more comfortable and feeling cooler with the sun being shaded a bit even if temperatures aren't that much different.