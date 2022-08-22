A cool night tonight before summer-like heat returns in the coming days

"Just another manic Monday, I wish it was Sunday, because that's my fun day." -The Bangles
It's been mild these past few days, but things are feeling a bit warmer than they have been. Temperatures will continue to gradually get warmer each day as we head toward next weekend. That's good news for folks not wanting summer to go just yet, but bad news for folks ready for that cool crisp fall weather.
Regardless of whether you're ready for the seasons to change yet or not, I am happy to inform everyone that we are officially one month away from the beginning of fall which occurs in one month on September 22nd –the autumnal equinox.
As we head into a warmer and muggier week, keep your eyes on the prize as cooler weather is to come!
TONIGHT: 63 (Mostly Clear)
High pressure over the central Midwest is generating northerly winds through the Tri-State. This will allow temperatures to cool off into the lower 60s. Mostly clear skies will make for a nice overnight so give that A/C a rest and let the windows do the work.
TOMORROW: 86 (Mostly Sunny)
Slightly warmer conditions than this afternoon is in store for tomorrow. We can expect the mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: 60s / upper-80s (Mostly Sunny)
As we head into Wednesday and the end of the week, temperatures are going to be increasing ever so slightly each day. Sunny conditions will continue to prevail; however, with the temperatures rising it won't feel quite as mild and will feel a little more like typical summer-time weather.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: 70s / lower-90s (Mostly Sunny)
Just because summer break is over doesn't mean the summer weather has to go anywhere. In fact, it will feel more like summer this weekend than it has in the past few weeks as temperatures approach 90° for the first time since August 8th.