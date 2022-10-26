It was a considerably cooler day across the Tri-State despite our added sunshine this afternoon. After kicking off our midweek under overcast conditions, clear skies returned to the region later in the day, helping to drive temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Lower Ohio Valley. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain cool and crisp as temperatures gradually dwindle from 53° around 7 o’clock to 48° at 10; overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle all the way back down to the upper 30s for many of us - we will fall to 39° by early Thursday morning.
A cool string of fall days
Temperatures shouldn’t climb all that much higher for our Thursday as northerly winds are expected to remain constant throughout our day tomorrow. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 61° under clear skies that afternoon before we see a few like clouds during the early evening hours. Temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 58° around tomorrow evening at home to 49° at 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 41° early Friday morning.
