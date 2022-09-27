A cooler and sunny afternoon today to be followed by an even cooler Wednesday

If you plan on being like artist The Weekend and get the club going up on a Tuesday, you might want to pack a light jacket or cardigan because it's going to be chilly tonight –even chillier than the past few nights. These stellar conditions of 40s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon continues for the next few days so enjoy it and spend some time out in it!
TODAY: 72 (Mostly Sunny)
What another picture perfect forecast for this afternoon. We'll see temperatures slow to climb but ultimately reaching their peak in the low 70s by the lunch hour and then sit there all afternoon long. Expect plenty of sunshine and perfect weather for any outdoor activities.
TONIGHT: 42 (Mostly Clear)
Brrrrr! Low 40s going to be some of the coolest air we've experienced since April/May! It's much welcomed for all those fall weather lovers and provides a perfect opportunity for any bonfires going on.
TOMORROW: 68 (Sunny w/ some Clouds)
Even chillier temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected. Temperatures aren't expected to break out of the 60s in most spots.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY: low 40s then mid 50s / low 70s to low 80s (Sunny but turning Cloudier)
The fall weather train can't last forever, but we're lucky we even had it as our warm up into the weekend brings us BACK to average and not even above!