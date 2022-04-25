A Cooler, but Clearer Tuesday

After seeing periods of heavy rainfall earlier today, our Monday evening has turned out to be quite pleasant. Following a predawn peak temperature in the low 70s, afternoon high temperatures only as high as the mid to low 60s throughout much of the Tri-State; we tipped the scales at 64° in Evansville shortly before 5 PM. As for the remainder of the evening, gradually decreasing cloud cover paired with a northwesterly wind will allow temperatures to gradually dwindle from 60° around dinnertime to 54° by 10 o'clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected the dip to the lowest point in a week - we'll kick off our Tuesday morning with a temperature of 44° in Evansville.
Tuesday looks as though it will be quite pleasant as the skies above the Tri-State will remain clear throughout the day ahead. That being said, a persistent northerly wind and Canadian air mass will lead to a cooler day overall throughout the Lower Ohio valley. Temperatures will climb 10° between sunrise and our lunch hour; after seeing 54° around noon, temperatures will surge up to around 60° in Evansville under crystal clear skies by 4 PM. The clear conditions are expecting the linger for tomorrow evening as well which may have you grabbing that my jacket before you head out to dinner tomorrow night.