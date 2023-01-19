A dry forecast lingers for the Tri-State

It turned out to be quite the breezy and blustery Thursday throughout the Tri-State. After reaching our high temperature of 61° at midnight, cloud cover and wind gusts near 45 mph have only allowed temperatures to bounce back-and-forth between the 40s and 50s ever since. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures gradually dwindling back down into the mid to low 30s overnight. Expect a morning low temperature near 34° early Friday.
Scattered cloud cover is expected to linger across the region tomorrow and while we may see peaks of sunshine here in there, mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies will remain dominant. Winds are expected to be weaker for the end of the work week, though only just. Expect winds around 20 mph from the northwest - that will help keep temperatures from climbing much higher than the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow afternoon. Friday evening looks as though it will remain cloudy but dry; temperatures by the time dinner time rolls around will be in the mid 30s.
Fortunately, our Saturday looks as though it will be crystal clear with afternoon high temperatures reaching back up into the mid to low 40s - not exactly a toasty day throughout the Tri-State, but we will take it. Be sure to make the most of the pleasant start to the weekend - we're anticipating chances of not only rainfall, but wintry mixture to make their way back into the region as early as Sunday.