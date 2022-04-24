A dry Sunday gives way to showers overnight and into Monday morning commute

What another nice day for the books. More summer-like warmth dominated the Tri-State today with many locations reaching 80° despite the cloudier skies. Winds were still whipping across the Tri-State with blustery conditions limiting enjoyment of the summer-like warmth. Fear not, as potentially even better days to spend time outside are in-store by Tuesday into Thursday. While it won't be as warm, winds should be a lot calmer and with sunny skies it should actually feel quite pleasant. Things turn muggier, warmer, and rainier by Friday into Saturday.
TONIGHT: 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers and Thundershowers)
Gusty conditions will remain; however, those drier conditions come to an end as the chances for showers and thundershowers increase primarily after 10PM tonight. Then you can expect showers and storms to remain with us throughout the duration of the night. Because of this, if you leave any windows open to cool out your living space, it would be smart to close them early on as wind and rain moves in and cause some headaches.
TOMORROW: 66 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers and Thundershowers)
The need for air conditioning won't be as necessary tomorrow. We'll see cooler temperatures and cloudy conditions.
Expect showers likely with thunderstorms possible before noon tomorrow. Then, the afternoon sees decreased precipitation chances. Into the evening, we'll only see a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Then by around 5PM, things dry out and precipitation chances come to an end by your evening commute tomorrow.
TUESDAY: 43 / 60 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect a pleasant day as high pressure dominates the region keeping things sunny and cool.
WEDNESDAY: 40 / 66 (Sunny)
High pressure is right over the Tri-State resulting in very calm winds and very sunny skies.
LATE WEEK: 40s to 50s / 60s to 70s (Sunny then turning Cloudier w/ Chances for Showers)
Expect conditions to not be as nice as we go from cool sunny skies on Thursday to muggier, warmer, and rainier conditions by Friday and Saturday.