A fantastic Fall Festival forecast through the week

"It's the climb!" -Miley Cyrus
And that is the theme for this week. Temperatures will climb gradually as we head through the week with conditions remaining dry and pleasant. But as sir Isaac Newton once said "for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction." And after a warm Thursday we can expect a chilly Friday. Long term outlook beyond the next 7 days also shows cooler weather continue for just a little while.
TODAY: 77 (Mostly Sunny)
It's the first day of Fall Festival and we have what can only be described as "PERFECT" conditions. It will be a chilly start for any festival goers early on, but then warming up nicely into the upper 70s by afternoon.
TONIGHT: 44 (Clear)
Things will be very much the same they've been these past few days. Things will be mild and cool throughout the early evening and night, but then on the chillier side in the early morning.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: 40s then 50s / 70s then 80s (Sunny then Partly Sunny)
A big warmup is on the way. In the next few days we'll see our highs go from the low-to-mid 70s to the low 80s, but as easy as they rise they quickly drop.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: 30s / 60s (Sunny)
A cold front will blow through, but not bring any significant rain chances. So Thursday will be warm but Friday afternoon we will struggle to even break into the 60s. Overnight lows will be very very chilly in the coming days.