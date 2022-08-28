A few isolated strong storms possible for our Monday afternoon

If you spent any time outside today, there was no doubt the weather was a bit sultry. I spent the afternoon at the Evansville Otter's last regular season home game this afternoon. Temperatures were in the low 90s with humidity so high you could've gotten a sip of water by just sucking through a straw pointed into the air. But this hot soupy weather won't last too much longer.
Tomorrow we'll see significant rain chances with a small threat for severe weather. This stormy weather is associated with a cold front sliding through the Tri-State. So while it will bring a soggy start to the week, it will usher in much cooler and comfortable weather.
By Wednesday into Friday, the weather is going to be perfect pumpkin spice latte sipping weather as we begin the first days of September!
TONIGHT: 75 (Partly Cloudy w/ Chance of Storms)
As we head into tonight, those partly sunny skies will transition to partly cloudy skies. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning we do have a few chances for thunderstorms. Things will remain mild and humid throughout the overnight.
TOMORROW: 91 (Partly Sunny w/ Showers & Thunderstorms Likely) [Severe Threat Index: 1/5]
As we head into tomorrow, it will be hot and humid again with showers and thunderstorms likely as we head into the afternoon. Severe weather is possible but biggest threats are wind and hail at the moment. The main window for precipitation will open around 1PM.
TUESDAY: 71 / 89 (Mostly Sunny w/ Slight Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms)
Precipitation chances linger, but cooler weather will begin filtering in. Temperatures will return to below average, and humidity will begin plummeting. You can kiss those oppressive humidity levels good bye!
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: 60s / mid-80s (Mostly Sunny)
This will be the best stretch of weather in the next seven days. So be sure and make plans to spend at least some time outside. Temperatures will be very mild and humidity will be so low you won't even notice it!
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / upper-80s (Partly Sunny)
Temperatures are expected to rise, but not by too much as we head into the weekend. What will be rising significantly is the humidity. Unfortunately, the comfortable dewpoints won't last too long and it will feel sticky and muggy again by next weekend.