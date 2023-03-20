 Skip to main content
A frigid start with warming temperatures and plentiful sunshine Monday afternoon

Sunny Start to Week
Griffin Glasscock

Tracking sunshine and warming temperatures

TODAY: Frosty conditions are expected to stick around this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Winds will continue coming in from the south which will warm us up into the low 50s. It's the official start to Spring this afternoon and it will feel a lot like Spring, but with a chill in the air.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase this evening and into Tuesday morning. Our skies will stay dry, but I would expect another cool morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the south.

