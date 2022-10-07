A frosty Friday night

The cold front has come and gone and the cool air has certainly reached the Tri-State. After only seeing high temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s earlier on today, the mercury is expected to plunge overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures near 57° around dinnertime before we fall to 50° by 10 o’clock - early morning low temperatures are expected to fall to their lowest point in five and a half months! If we reach our anticipated low of 38° in Evansville, it will be the coldest temperature recorded here in the River City since April 27th. In anticipation of the bitter cold overnight, the National Weather Service has even placed much of the region under a Frost Advisory between 1AM and 9AM on Saturday morning.
Believe it or not, Saturday is expected to be even cooler - despite our crystal clear skies, northerly winds are expected to gust as high as 10 mph throughout the morning and afternoon; as a result, temperatures are only expected t0 reach as high as the low 60s area-wide. We will top out near 62° in Evansville, marking your coolest afternoon since May 4th. From there, temperatures are expected to fall to 60° by 5 o’clock before dwindling to 49° around 10PM. The latest model data indicates that we will dive as low as 37° early Sunday morning, giving way to our coldest morning since April 19, nearly 6 months ago.
It does however, look as though temperatures will trend warmer for both our Sunday and Monday. We will wrap up the weekend ahead and a bit of a high note, reaching temperatures near 71° on Sunday. Monday looks even warmer; temperatures should top out the upper 70s low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We will hit 79° as we kick off the work week ahead. In fact, the warming trend looks like it will continue even into next Tuesday as temperatures are expected to creep back into the mid to low 80s across the Tri-State.