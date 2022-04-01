A Frosty Night Ahead

Despite temperatures remaining more than 10° below average for our April Fools Day, today was no joke. The mercury trended between 5° and 10° warmer than yesterday's peak temperatures - after seeing a mainly cloudy start to our Friday morning, the sun began to peek from behind those overcast skies during the late morning and early afternoon. Our mainly clear skies early this afternoon allowed temperatures reach up to 49° in Evansville a short while ago. If you have plans out and about across the Tri-State this evening, you're in luck; after seeing temperatures dip to 46° around dinner time, we'll fall off to around 40° by 10PM.
Our clear skies paired with a week northerly wind overnight however, are expected to lead to our coolest temperatures in nearly a week. By the time we wake up early Saturday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the mid to low 30s area wide; we will see a morning low temperature of 33° in Evansville early Saturday. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Frost Advisory for early Saturday morning. If you have any of those recently budded flowers or plants that you'd like to protect from the freezing temperatures, be sure either bring them in or cover them up by tonight!
Despite the chilly start to our Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb higher tomorrow afternoon; after reaching temperatures near 50° around our lunch hour, the mercury will jump back into the mid to even upper 50s in spots throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon. That being said, our anticipated high temperature of 55° and the River City will be accompanied by scattered rainfall. Isolated rain chances will remain a possibility during the afternoon and early evening Saturday.
Fortunately, our Sunday ahead looks as though it will remain quite pleasant as we wrap up our upcoming weekend - after seeing temperatures dive back down into the mid to low 30s Saturday night and early Sunday, the combination of mostly sunny skies and a weak westerly wind will allow temperatures the surge back up into the low 60s for many of us that afternoon. We’re looking at an afternoon high temperature in your 62° in Evansville, making Sunday the nicest day of the extended forecast.