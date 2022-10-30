A gloomy Halloween drizzle tomorrow afternoon with conditions drying out just in time

BOO! Hopefully I didn't scare you, just like I hope me saying "we have rain chances for our Halloween" doesn't scare you. Because the truth is, we do, but we're not expecting anything near a washout. The kind of rain chances we have tomorrow are similar to the ones we had today. We saw drizzle and light showers, but nothing of much consequence. There were times today where it was drizzly but I still remained dry walking. The thing is tomorrow is expected to be even less wet than today.
So, bring those umbrellas just in case you need to stay completely dry to work or school, but just in the nick of time, rain chances diminish to negligible by tomorrow evening. Then from there, a nice pattern sets up for our first few days of November.
TONIGHT: 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Rain Showers)
We've seen a handful of showers through the region today, and any remaining showers are going to decrease in frequency and intensity. We'll still see cloudy skies overnight, but rain chances go from likely to just slight. Any showers that do occur will be very light, if not a drizzle.
HALLOWEEN: 66 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Rain Showers)
I know no one wants to see rain chances on Halloween, but we're going to luck out. We need the rain, but also a dry evening, and it appears we'll get both! We'll only see a slight chance of light showers in the afternoon but a drying out trend as we head into the evening.
So by the time the hour is right for Trick-or-Treating, showers should have moved out of the area and we begin drying out. Do watch your step as it is likely we could still be seeing slick roads, pavements, and even wet slick leaves even if the pavements has dried out in time.
I would argue that the drizzly weather adds to the vibe of Halloween and will help us have a textbook gloomy and cool Halloween.
TUESDAY-SATURDAY: 50s / 70s (Mostly Sunny)
Enough of the rain! We enter another mild and dry pattern. We can expect each morning to be in the 50s and each afternoon in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. No more weather-whiplash. Finally, we see some consistency for the first time in a bit.