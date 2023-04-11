TODAY: It's a chilly start to the morning, but it's going to be another wonderful day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It's going to be a fabulous day to get outside and enjoy some nice weather. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will persist into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s once again, but dry conditions will persist.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures stay in the 70s, but as we head closer to Thursday it may bring 80-degree readings. Expect light cloud cover and near perfect conditions. Showers will return at the end of the week. These rounds of rain will start moving through the Tri-State on Friday.