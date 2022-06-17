A gorgeous Father's Day weekend

A line of strong storms rolling through the Tri-State early this morning left many of us with not only an early wake up call, but tree damage and power outages as well. Fortunately, once those storms kicked to our east, dryer and more pleasant weather settled back into the Lower Ohio Valley. The clear skies this afternoon allowed temperatures reach back up into the upper 80s for many of us, but northerly winds will allow a cooler and drier air mass to return overnight, setting the stage for an absolutely gorgeous weekend ahead. After seeing temperatures remain in the mid 80s for dinnertime, we'll fall off to 77° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will fall as low as the mid 60s (65° in Evansville), marking or coolest start today since last Saturday.
The cooler and the more pleasant start to our Saturday morning with make for an absolutely gorgeous Saturday afternoon ahead - expect an afternoon high temperature in the middle low 80s with little to no humidity and pleasant northeasterly breeze getting as high as 15 to 20 mph! Tomorrow evening looks just as nice as temperatures will gradually fall from 82° around 5PM to 79° at dinnertime. Despite the slightly warmer weather on Sunday, our Father's Day also looks as though it will be simply beautiful. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will reach back into the upper 80s, but we will continue to see little to no humidity across the Tri-State; this means our anticipated high temperature of 87° that afternoon will still feel quite comfortable.
More summer-like heat however, is headed for the region as early as next week. Our latest model data indicates that we will see an afternoon high temperature near 94° next Monday. Worse yet, peak temperatures will reach all the way back into the upper 90s and possibly triple digits by the time the middle part of next week arrives. Be sure to make the most of the pleasant weather this weekend while it lasts.