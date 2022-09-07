A gorgeous Thursday ahead

Following what was a bit of a muggy start to our Wednesday, conditions have already vastly improved since this morning - after reaching high temperatures in the mid to low 80s area wide under gradually decreasing cloud cover, our northerly winds are not only helping keep temperatures below average, but they will also provide the region with some relief from that humidity. It will be an absolutely gorgeous evening throughout the Tri-State, so make the most of it and get outside this evening; after seeing temperatures around 78° at dinner time, we will tumble to 70° under mainly clear skies by 10 o'clock. The combination of a weak northerly wind and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall off into the upper 50s and low 60s by early Thursday morning.
The cool start to our Thursday will set the stage for an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After falling to 60° in Evansville before dawn, we will pop back up to 80° by your lunch hour before peaking at 82° a few hours later. Expect mainly clear skies throughout the day with a continuous northeasterly breeze gusting as high as 10 mph at times. Better yet, dewpoint values in the upper 50s will make for a particularly pleasant day throughout the Tri-State. Fortunately, Thursday evening looks just as nice - expect temperatures near 76° around dinner time under crystal clear skies before falling to 68° by 10 o'clock; overnight low temperatures are expected to fall back down to the upper 50s for many of us early Friday morning.