A gorgeous weekend lays ahead

Stupendous weekend

Beautiful weather continues for the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman

I get it, we’re starting to sound like a broken record; but then again, today was another absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State. After reaching peak temperatures in the low 70s earlier on, the mercury will gradually fall from 66° around dinnertime to 59° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 47° early Saturday morning.

 
We'll kick off the weekend with, you guessed it, clear skies and northerly winds - I know, very similar to how things have gone in recent days. That combination however, isn't expected to keep temperatures all that cool; in fact, temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the weekend ahead. After reaching 71° around our lunch hour, temperatures will top out near 75° in the River City Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant after seeing temperatures reach 74° around 5 o’clock before diving towards 68° by dinner time.
 
The good times continue to roll for our Sunday, though our winds are expected to be a little bit stronger - despite wind gusts nearing 25 mph from the north at times, the ample amount of sunshine will help drive temperatures back up to 77° in Evansville by Sunday afternoon. The weekend ahead looks as though it will be absolutely stunning, enjoy!

